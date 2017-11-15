Eddie Montgomery on future without Troy Gentry: 'we're still making music together'

Following the tragic death of his musical collaborator and bandmate, Eddie Montgomery is opening up for one of the first times about what the future holds and how he remembers his dear friend, Troy Gentry.

Since 1999 the group made music together under the moniker of Montgomery Gentry. Speaking to People in its upcoming issue, Montgomery revealed that the duo had previously discussed what to do if one of them passed away before the other. The 54-year-old explained that they both agreed to keep the band going, no matter what.

“It’s weird, I always thought it was going to be me that went down first,” he told the outlet.

As previously reported Gentry decided to take a spur of the moment helicopter ride shortly before a concert in New Jersey. The 50-year-old and his pilot experienced engine problems with the aircraft and crashed into a wooded area. The pilot died on impact and Gentry was taken to a hospital where he died soon after.

“A little piece of my soul got lost there,” Montgomery, told People. “It was a horrific day, my world changed as much as the band did. It’s something that you never get over. It’s going to be in my mind and my soul for the rest of my life.”

For years, the duo made such hits together as “Hillbilly Shoes” and “Something to be Proud Of.” Joined by fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, Montgomery appeared at the 2017 CMA Awards to pay tribute to Gentry with a performance of their hit song “My Town,” where they paid homage to Gentry. Previously Montgomery played at Gentry’s memorial service at the Grand Ole Opry.

“We never called anyone fans—we called them friends,” Montgomery said. “And Me and Troy have been blessed over the years to have a lot of friends.”

As for the future of the Montgomery Gentry band, it seems there’s no plan to stop.

“He was more than just a singer. He was a brother and he was always there. As far as I’m concerned, we’re still making music together.”

Montgomery’s full interview will be available in the latest issue of People.