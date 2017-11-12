Carrie Underwood hospitalized after fall outside Nashville home

Carrie Underwood has spoken out after reportedly falling on steps outside her home in Nashville last week.

The fall took place on Friday night, according to the Tennessean.

A statement from an Underwood spokesperson said the singer has been treated and released from a hospital for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions, the paper says.

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...I’ll be alright...might just take some time...glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me," Underwood tweeted Sunday.

Underwood's spouse Mike Fisher went to Nashville to be with her, per the report, which said that she'll miss the Country Rising Concert in Nashville.

Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt and Keith Urban are some of the performers expected to take the stage for the Sunday benefit event.

Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley in Nashville on Wednesday night. It was the tenth consecutive time Underwood and Paisley emceed the awards show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.