Tim McGraw and Faith Hill call for gun control following Las Vegas massacre

Husband and wife power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have called for gun control following last month’s massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival that took the lives of 58 people.

In an interview with Billboard magazine, the country singers told the publication they supported gun control after being asked about last month’s tragedy in Las Vegas.

CMA AWARDS START OUT SOMBER, THEN MOCK TRUMP AS GARTH BROOKS WINS ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

“Look, I’m a bird hunter -- I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw, 50, said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Hill, 50, revealed the couple had friends in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others.

GARTH BROOKS ADMITS TO LIP-SYNCING AT 2017 CMA AWARDS, FANS EXPRESS OUTRAGE

“In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there,” Hill said. “The doctors that (treated) the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

On Wednesday, the country music stars joined other singers on stage at the Country Music Association Awards to pay tribute to those killed in Las Vegas.