Taylor Swift blasts Kanye West in new song 'This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things'

Taylor Swift’s feud with Kanye West is nowhere near over.

In fact, it seems it has just begun.

Swift’s latest album “Reputation” was released Friday and fans were eagerly awaiting to see if the pop singer would address her longtime feud with the rapper.

Swift already appeared to take shots at West on her album’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” But Swift's new tune “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” threw some more shade at West, People reported.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S TEASER FOR ‘… READY FOR IT’ FEATURES NEARLY NUDE SINGER IN CYBORG BODYSUIT

"It was so nice being friends again/ where I was giving you a second chance/ but you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand," Swift’s lyrics read.

West and Swift did make up briefly but their truce was short lived. Their issues began in 2009 when West infamously stormed the stage at MTV’s Video Music Awards to say Beyonce deserved the award Swift won.

“But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately / Mm mm / If only you weren’t so shady,” Swift sang.

The jab appeared to reference West’s new feud with rapper and collaborator Jay-Z. The two reportedly had a falling out last summer, People reported.

Swift also sang her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, “ain’t reading what they call me lately” and her mother “had to listen to all this drama.”

“‘Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do / I can’t even say it with a straight face,” Swift laughed while singing the song.

Entertainment Tonight reported Swift’s track “I Did Something Bad” could also be about West -- or a jab to her ex boyfriend Calvin Harris.

“Cause for every lie I tell them, they tell me three," Swift sang.

"If a man talks s--t then I owe him nothin' / I don't regret it one bit because he had it comin.'"

TAYLOR SWIFT’S CELEBRITY FEUD HISTORY: FROM KANYE WEST TO KATY PERRY, AND BEYOND

Harris and Swift also had a public feud after their breakup. It was revealed Swift collaborated with Harris on his hit song “This Is What You Came For.” Swift was reportedly upset Harris told Ryan Seacrest that he did not want to work with the pop star in the future. Swift revealed she wrote the song and the news prompted a negative response from Harris.

“I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym,” Harris tweeted.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it,” Harris tweeted.

Swift's album is available for sale on Friday on iTunes but will not be on streaming services for at least a week, The Verge reported.