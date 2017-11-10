Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You Daddy' won't be released by distributor amid sexual misconduct allegations

Louis C.K.'s new film "I Love You, Daddy" won't be released by its distributor amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian.



"The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of ‘I Love You, Daddy,'" the company said in a statement on Friday.

The news comes after the New York premiere of the controversial film was canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," The Hollywood Reporter revealed, shortly before The New York Times released an article in which five women accused the comedian of being sexually inappropriate with them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov told the Times C.K. exposed himself to them in a Chicago hotel room in 2002. Abby Schachner shared a similarly disturbing story with the newspaper, telling the Times she heard C.K. masturbating on the phone when she spoke to him in 2003.

Comedian Rebecca Corry said C.K. was inappropriate with her as well.

"He leaned close to my face and said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yes,’” she told the Times. “He asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me.”

Corry rejected him. A fifth woman, who spoke anonymously, said C.K. repeatedly asked to masturbate in front of her.

A rep for the 50-year-old "Louie" star told the newspaper, “Louis is not going to answer any questions."

FX, the network that aired his TV show, responded: “We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

HBO also distanced itself from the comedian. The network said in a statement to several media outlets that he would no longer appear on its “Night of Too Many Stars” special — and it would remove his past projects from its on demand services.