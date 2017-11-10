'Little Women: Atlanta' star charged with DUI in fatal crash that killed Coast Guardsman

A woman who was featured on "Little Women: Atlanta" was charged for allegedly driving under the influence in a fatal car crash that left a Coast Guardsman dead.

Melissa Hancock, 25, was driving in the wrong direction in Virginia Beach, Va., when she hit Daniel Dill's car on Saturday around 2 a.m., police told the Virginian-Pilot.

The 29-year-old Coast Guardsman was taken to the hospital and treated for a major spinal cord injury, brain swelling, broken bones and internal injuries.

He died Sunday after his family made the decision to withdraw care.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Hancock told police she had two to four mixed drinks one hour before driving home.

Hancock's blood alcohol level was 0.112 two hours after the crash. She was granted a $15,000 bond during a court hearing on Tuesday and was ordered to wear a GPS device which also tracks alcohol use, according to the Virginia-Pilot.

She was charged with DUI maiming but police may upgrade the charge to DUI manslaughter.