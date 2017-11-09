Louis C.K. sexual allegations ignite reaction from Hollywood

Hollywood has spoken out on social media in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report which details comedian Louis C.K.'s alleged sexual misconduct toward women.

In the article, several women accuse C.K. of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.

A publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.

"I’ve been hearing things for the past few years," former child actress Mara Wilson tweeted on Thursday. "Some of these were surprising — I somehow didn’t know about Spacey until like a month ago. This one was not."

"Ellen" producer Andy Lassner called both C.K. and Roy Moore, also accused of sexual misconduct in a Thursday report, "disgusting" in a tweet.

"You don’t need to pick only one just to push your political viewpoint," he wrote.

LOUIS C.K.'S FILM PREMIERE ABRUPTLY CANCELLED AS 5 WOMEN ACCUSE HIM OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Comedian Andy Milonakis also took to Twitter, writing, "If Louis C.K sells out Madison Square Garden, why doesn't he just masturbate in front of 20,000 people and get it out of his system?"

"Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate," "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander tweeted. "It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women - that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate."

"Word is out about Louis CK masturbating in front of people," comedian Jackie Hoffman tweeted. "But if you’re in show business, isn’t that redundant?"

"For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K," comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted Thursday, including a link to the Times piece. "I won't defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it."

Rosie O'Donnell also tweeted a link to the Times article, writing, "nothing will ever surprise me again regarding men."

"Parks and Recreation" co-creator Mike Schur also spoke out on Thursday.

"Misogyny is a cancer," he said in a tweet including a link to the Times report. "Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated. Stories like this being reported and printed are the first steps toward a cure."

In another tweet, Schur wrote, "I don't remember when I heard the rumors about him. But I'm sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I'm sorry."

The Orchard, a distribution company handling the release of the comedian's film "I Love You Daddy," says that it is reviewing the situation and giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.

The Orchard released a statement Thursday after the Times story reported the allegations. The film had been set for a limited theatrical release on Nov. 17.

The statement also said there is never a place for the behavior detailed in the allegations. Earlier in the day, the company canceled the New York premiere of the film.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.