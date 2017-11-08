Expand / Collapse search
Olivia Newton-John's ex-boyfriend reportedly found in Mexico after mysteriously vanishing in 2005

Olivia Newton-John’s ex-boyfriend Patrick McDermott (right) was reportedly spotted in Mexico after vanishing 12 years ago.

Olivia Newton-John’s ex-boyfriend, who vanished 12 years ago during a fishing trip, was reportedly spotted alive in Mexico.

Patrick McDermott, a cameraman from the U.S., vanished after a fishing trip on June 30, 2005. The Coast Guard concluded in 2008 that McDermott “most likely drowned,” the New York Daily News reported.

However, Dateline and America’s Most Wanted believed McDermott disappeared to avoid paying money he owed, including thousands in child support, Action News Jax reported.

New Idea reported a picture of a man at a Mexican campsite appeared to be McDermott. 

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN’S DAUGHTER CHLOE LATTANZI TALKS CANCER DIAGNOSIS: ‘MY MOM IS GOING TO BE FINE’

"The widow’s peak is exact. The eyes are very similar and the ears extend down on the head in the same distance. I believe it’s him,” Charlie Parker, a private investigator, told New Idea.

This was not the first time McDermott has been spotted. In 2010, investigators reportedly discovered McDermott near Puerta Vallarta, the Daily News reported.

Newton-John told Australia’s “60 Minutes” last year McDermott’s disappearance was difficult, Action News Jax reported.

Australian actress Olivia Newton-John smiles during the news conference for the film "Score: A Hockey Musical" at the 35thToronto International Film Festival September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE) - GM1E69B04EL01

“It was very hard; he was lost at sea, and nobody really knows what happened,” she said.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN RECALLS THE SONG THAT GAVE HER ‘A PANIC ATTACK’

“It’s human to wonder. But you know, those are the things in life you have to accept and let go. Because whenever you go through difficult times, there’s always those concerns,” she said.

Singer Olivia Newton-John and her husband John Easterling arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - TB3E9CB00XSDM

“But I live on. And of course questions come up, always; it’s human,” the “Grease” star concluded.

Newton-John and McDermott were an on-and-off couple for about nine years. The Australian actress married her second husband, John Easterling, in 2008.