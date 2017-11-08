Kevin Spacey sexually abused my son, former Boston news anchor alleges

A former Boston news anchor claimed Wednesday that disgraced actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her 19-year-old son last year.

Heather Unruh, a former news anchor for Channel 5 Boston, appeared before reporters Wednesday with her daughter and lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, who famously represented victims abused by Catholic priests, Boston.com reported.

Unruh said her son, who was 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident in July 2016, was “starstruck” when he met the “House of Cards” actor at a bar/restaurant in Nantucket. The mother said her son told Spacey he was 21-years-old before he was supplied with multiple drinks by the actor.

KEVIN SPACEY CUT FROM CBS ‘CAROL BURNETT SHOW’ ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

“But whether he was over 21 or not, Kevin Spacey has no right to sexually assault him. There was no consent,” Unruh told reporters.

Unruh alleged Spacey “made his move” after her son was intoxicated.

“Spacey stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals,” she said. “This was completely unexpected. My son’s efforts to shift his body to remove Spacey’s hands were only momentarily successful.”

Unruh said her son was able to escape the situation after the Academy Award-winning actor left briefly to use the restroom. The ex-reporter said a concerned woman urged her son to run as fast as he could from the situation.

After her son left, he ran to his grandmother’s home and woke his sister up to tell her about what occurred.

“We want to make it clear, this was a criminal act,” Unruh said.

AUTHOR GAY TALESE TELLS KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER TO ‘SUCK IT UP’

The former reporter in tears said her son still suffers from his alleged experience with Spacey.

Unruh’s message to Spacey was “shame on you for what you did to my son.”

Unruh confirmed her son went to Nantucket police last week and filed a police report. She said a criminal investigation has been launched into the alleged incident.

Fox News' request for comment from the Nantucket Police Department was not immediately answered.

Spacey is believed to have entered a rehab center in Arizona last week to seek treatment. His fall from grace was quick after “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed News that the “American Beauty” actor made a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when he was 14-years-old.

Netflix announced “House of Cards” would be ending after the show’s sixth season. Other accusers have come forward with allegations toward the actor since Rapp’s revelation.