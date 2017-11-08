Kevin Spacey cut from movie coming out in December

Kevin Spacey has been re-cast in a movie that’s due to come out in just a few weeks.

The upcoming thriller “All the Money in the World,” set to be released Dec. 22, will now feature Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty instead of Spacey, people close to the production told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The film will focus on Getty's grandson’s infamous 1973 kidnapping.

Director Ridley Scott informed Sony of his decision to recast the film on Wednesday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scenes that Spacey had already filmed will all be reshot with Plummer starting immediately, Deadline reported.

Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, who also star in the project, were reportedly part of a “unified front” of those involved in the film who agreed to reshoot Spacey’s scenes.

Spacey’s ouster comes amid an increasing number of sexual assault allegations against the actor which have knocked Spacey from a number of projects slated to feature the two-time Academy Award winner.

Netflix cut Spacey’s role from “House of Cards,” and also said they would “not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

The release date for “All the Money in the World” isn't expected to be affected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.