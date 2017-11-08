Jeffrey Tambor accused of sexually harassing former assistant, Amazon investigating

Just weeks after Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigned over issues of sexual harassment, Amazon's breakout hit series “Transparent” has been hit with allegations that star Jeffrey Tambor is guilty of harassment as well.

According to Deadline, Amazon is investigating a claim made by the 73-year-old actor’s former assistant, a transgender woman named Van Barnes, who says he exhibited inappropriate behavior toward her. She allegedly made her claims in a private Facebook post, prompting the studio to investigate per its policy.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told Fox News in a statement. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other persons I have ever worked with.”

The star continued saying he was “appalled and distressed” by Barnes “baseless allegation.” Barnes has previously appeared on E!'s now defunct "I Am Cait," with Caitlyn Jenner as well as the Amazon documentary anthology seires "This is Me."

Tambor stars as Maura Pfefferman in “Transparent” leading the series as a transgender parent to three children. The actor, who previously starred in the hit comedy “Arrested Development,” has earned an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for his performance.

The news comes in the wake of an unprecedented conversation in Hollywood regarding harassment sparked by the numerous allegations against now-disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein. The status of Amazon’s investigation into Tambor is unknown and it’s unclear at this time if any action will be taken against him.