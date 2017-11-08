Eddie Montgomery's CMA Awards tribute to Troy Gentry leaves crowd in tears

The 2017 Country Music Association Awards addressed a lot of tragedy during its broadcast. One of the more emotional moments came when Eddie Montgomery took the stage for a tribute to his late bandmate, Troy Gentry.

The show marked the first time Montgomery performed live since the second half of the Montgomery Gentry duo died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey earlier this year. The star took the stage with Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts to sing “My Town.” The performance brought the entire room to its feet as stars, friends and family got emotional. Several pans of the audience showed people crying as images of Gentry appeared in the back of the stage. Gentry's widow and daughter were shown in the audience in tears.

As previously reported, the star died in a helicopter crash in early September while flying to a gig where he and Montgomery were scheduled to play the Flying W Airport & Resort. An investigation ]later found that the helicopter experienced engine problems shortly after takeoff. Gentry, a Kentucky native, was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was 50 years old.

The duo is best known for the song that was used as his tribute at the show as well as “Daddy Won’t Sell The Farm” and “Gone.”