Charlie Sheen Denies Allegation That He Sexually Assaulted Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen denies sexually assaulting Corey Haim.

In a National Enquirer report, the former Two and a Half Menstar was accused by Haim's longtime friend, Dominick Brascia, of sexually assaulting Haim on set of the 1986 film Lucas. Sheen would have been 19 at the time of the alleged assault, while Haim would have been 13.

"Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations," Sheen's rep said in a statement toThe Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

ET has reached out to Sheen's rep and attorney for comment.

Haim's childhood friend, Corey Feldman, recently launched an online campaign to raise $10 million to make a movie revealing the names of alleged pedophiles in Hollywood, who he claims sexually assaulted both him and Haim.

"When I wrote my book, my publishers prevented me from writing the names down. They made me change the names," Feldman claimed of his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, during a Today show appearance last week. "I’m taking the matter into my own hands."