Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Illness

Andrew Dice Clay recovering from 'partially blocked artery'

Fox News
close
Comedian shows more clips from his new Showtime series 'Dice'

'Red Eye' web exclusive: Andrew Dice Clay

Comedian shows more clips from his new Showtime series 'Dice'

Andrew Dice Clay is recuperating after he checked into a Las Vegas hospital to be treated for dehydration, only to discover he had a more serious condition.

A rep for the 60-year-old told People Magazine Wednesday tests revealed Dice had “a partially blocked artery.”

“He thought he pinched a nerve at the gym,” explained the rep. “But once at the hospital he was told he had a partially blocked artery and underwent a stent procedure. He’s now stable and resting comfortably with his family at his Vegas retreat. It’s a necessary break from his grueling touring and shooting schedule.”

The comedian first made his mark in Hollywood when he was spotted doing stand-up at Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the 1980s. That ultimately led to roles in popular sitcoms, including “M*A*S*H*” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

Recently, Dice unveiled Season 2 of his Showtime comedy series “Dice.” He is also expected to appear in the upcoming film “A Star Is Born” opposite Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.