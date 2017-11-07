Ric Flair documentary highlights the wrestler's struggles with monogamy and alcohol

A new documentary focused on the life and prolific career of professional wrestler Ric Flair is set to debut next week that will explore some of the darker aspects of the star’s life, including his downward spiral with alcohol.

“Nature Boy” a “30 for 30” documentary will debut on ESPN Tuesday in which almost 50 wrestling personalities, family members, friends and pundits of Ric Flair, whose real name is Richard Fliehr, will discuss his influence on the spectacle of professional wrestling and his tumultuous personal life.

The Charlotte Observer has compiled a list of some of the most surprising quotes from the upcoming documentary that highlight the personal struggles of Flair and how it affected those around him.

The documentary will tackle the star’s notorious inability to stay monogamous. He’s had four wives and confessed in the documentary to being with an estimated 10,000 women, saying that monogamy made him "miserable."

“Let me tell you something, if you’re wrestling and you’re in Hutchinson, Kansas, and you’re gonna spend the night there, I’m gonna find something to do. I’m not going through that night by myself,” he says in the special, per The Observer.

In addition to women, Flair admits that alcohol played a big role in the demise of his personal life. Specifically, he recalls a time he met with a sports psychologist in the 1980s, at the height of his drinking.

“(He asked) ‘How much do you drink a day?’ I said, ‘I’ll drink at least 10 beers, and probably five mixed drinks.’ He said, ‘Well, how many days a week do you do that?’ I said, ‘Every day.’ He said, ‘Well, how do you mean every day?’ I said, ‘I work every day. I drink a beer in the car, I get to the hotel and I drink vodka.’ He came out of his chair and (he said), ‘You drink every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and you’ve been doing that for how long?’ I said, ‘Well, let me see. It’s 1989, I started in ’72, you do the math. Almost 20 years.’ He said, ‘That’s not possible.’ I said, ‘Oh yeah, it is.’ By the time I got through with that son of a b----, he was laying on the couch and I was on the chair talking to him.”

“Nature Boy” will cover the highs of the star’s career as well as how people around him such as pro wrestlers Triple H and Shawn Michaels dealt with his depression after he lost his son in 2013.