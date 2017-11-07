Britney Spears painting auctions at Vegas victims' event, bought for $10G by Robin Leach

Pop singer Britney Spears is not exactly known for her painting skills but her latest dabble in the art world was reportedly sold on Monday for a whopping $10,000.

The image -- featuring flowers painted in predominately blue and purple hues -- was part of a concert and auction at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, Vanity Fair reported. The proceeds of the auction, called Vegas Cares, go towards a memorial art piece honoring the victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1.

The queen of pop sent in a video message to the event, saying she was “so proud to call Vegas” her “second home,” WJLA reported.

"The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward,” Spears said in the message. “All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity - I love you Vegas."

And the buyer of the artwork was none other than Robin Leach, who auctioneered the event, People magazine reported. Leach is best known for his previous hosting gig on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Spears first debuted the painting via a social media post on Oct. 13, in which she can be seen deep in the creative process while Mozart played in the background.