Multiple Shooting Victims At Texas Baptist Church – Death Count Unknown

By Bruce Haring | Deadline
A shooter opens fire inside a small town Texas church leaving at least 26 people dead. Here's what we know about the victims and the heroic attempt to stop the gunman.

Cable news interrupted regular programming Sunday to report that a man opened fire inside a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a town 40 miles east of San Antonio.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt reported multiple victims, but has not released a number. Other reports indicate more than a dozen people were shot, but there has been no report on any deaths.

The shooter is dead, police said, and there is no active threat on the scene. Witnesses claim the man was in full combat gear and his victims include at least one child. He entered the church at 11:30 AM local time, reports claim.

The FBI and Texas Rangers are reportedly on the scene. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out this report:

Deadline will update reports as details arrive

