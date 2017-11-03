Dolly Parton fires longtime publicist Kirt Webster, speaks out: 'I am hoping that the accusations are not true'

Dolly Parton announced Thursday she fired her longtime publicist Kirt Webster after the former PR Powerhouse was accused of sexual assault and harassment by former employees and a former client.

The country legend reacted to the news late Thursday on social media, but her statement seemed to show some support for Webster.

"I've worked with Kirt Webster for many years and he has done a wonderful job. I am hoping that the accusations are not true," she said.

I've worked with Kirt Webster for many years and he has done a wonderful job. I am hoping that the accusations are not true. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 2, 2017

Parton's fans were quick to respond and the reaction was mixed. While many were supportive of Parton's "innocent until proven guilty" attitude, others felt the singer should have come out stronger in support of the alleged victims.

"Soooo......you're *hoping* that the accusers are lying.......that's really messed up! You should be *hoping* that the accusers are Ok and won't be bashed or questioned by celebrities and ther fans," one Facebook user wrote.

Harvey Weinstein scandal: What you need to know

Someone else said, "The one who deserves 'hope' in this situation is the victim, not the accused perpetrator."

A Twitter user wrote, "Dolly this is really disappointing..."

Dolly this is really disappointing... being good at his job has nothing to do with whether or not he's an abuser — Jake Paul’s “Sartre” (@rossleonardy) November 2, 2017

While another tweeted, "It's way past time for him to be exposed."

He may do a good job but he is an awful man. It's way past time for him to be exposed. — Tara Bruchas (@TaraSmifffy) November 3, 2017

However, some fans came to Dolly's defense.

"You have true class. I am a believer in innocent until proven guilty...I know you will handle this the fairest way possible," someone wrote to Parton on Facebook.

Another said, "Good Ole Dolly always being positive....I have said it before... Dolly for President!"