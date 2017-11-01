'This Is Us' edits out Kevin Spacey reference amid sexual harassment claim

The NBC drama “This Is Us” removed a Kevin Spacey reference in Tuesday night’s episode, citing “recent events” surrounding the actor for its decision.

The Halloween episode initially included a scene flashing back to 2008 when Kevin, played by Justin Hartley, came home to find his roommate ecstatic that he landed a role in a Kevin Spacey movie.

The show swapped out Spacey’s name with Christian Bale.

20th Century Fox Television said it decided to remove Spacey’s name after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct. Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed on Sunday that Spacey made unwanted advances at him when they met. Rapp was 14 at the time and Spacey was 26.

Spacey apologized hours later, saying he didn’t remember the encounter and was “deeply horrified” by Rapp’s story.

“If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," the actor said, before revealing he was gay.

Netflix on Tuesday announced it was suspending production for the sixth season of “House of Cards” indefinitely to “address any concerns of [the] cast and crew.” The streaming service said the day before that the series’ sixth season would be its last.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.