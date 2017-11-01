NPR’s Chief Editor Michael Oreskes Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

National Public Radio’s chief editor Michael Oreskes resigned Wednesday, a day after he was placed on leave following sexual harassment allegations dating back almost two decades.

“We take these kinds of allegations very seriously,” NPR said in a statement. “If a concern is raised, we review the matter promptly and take appropriate steps as warranted to assure a safe, comfortable and productive work environment. As a matter of policy, we do not comment about personnel matters.”

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported accounts of two women who complained to NPR of sexual harassment while Oreskes was Washington bureau chief at the New York Times in the 1990s. The women spoke anonymously and said Oreskes abruptly kissed them while they were speaking to him about potential jobs.

A current NPR employee, Rebecca Hersher, said she had also filed a complaint with HR about Oreskes after a separate incident in October 2015, a few months after he joined NPR.

Oreskes is one of many media figures who has been accused of sexual misconduct since the Harvey Weinstein firestorm rocked Hollywood last month. On Wednesday, six women accused director and producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct, while NBC News terminated the contract of contributor and political journalist Mark Halperin on Monday in wake of allegations that he harassed and abused women when he worked at ABC News.