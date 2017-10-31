'Sex and the City' star Gilles Marini claims he was a 'piece of meat' for Hollywood executives

Gilles Marini gained fame in 2008 when he starred as a lover named Dante for sex-crazed Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) in the film “Sex and the City: The Movie.”

However, the French-born model and actor said his success led him to fighting off unwanted sexual advances in Hollywood.

“I was approached by extremely powerful people, especially after ‘Sex and the City,’” the 41-year-old told People Magazine Monday. “I became a piece of meat for many executives in Hollywood.”

Marini made the comments in connection to the recent scandal concerning Harvey Weinstein that has rocked Hollywood. The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape – and the list kept growing this week.

Italian actress/director Asia Argento, who claimed she was raped by Weinstein, tweeted a list of alleged victims Saturday.

“This is the list of all the 82 women who were sexually assaulted/raped/molested by #HarveyWeinstein," she wrote. "We, the victims, have compiled this list.”

But more accusers emerged Monday alleging Weinstein’s behavior goes back to the ‘70s.

His rep has repeatedly said in a statement that “any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Weinstein has checked himself into a luxury resort in Arizona earlier this year for treatment.

Marini insisted Weinstein deserved a no-nonsense punishment for his actions.

“This man doesn’t need to go to a sexual addiction [treatment]… that is a joke to me,” he said. “When you violate someone, the only place you need to go is jail.”