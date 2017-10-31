'Dancing with the Stars' recap: Nikki Bella and Vanessa Lachey cut in shocking Halloween show double elimination

"Dancing with the Stars" celebrities got a nasty trick instead of a treat on Monday night's Halloween episode as TWO competitors were sent packing instead of just one.

Incredibly, WWE star Nikki Bella was knocked out -- and just one week after her singer husband Nick was ousted, Vanessa Lachey got eliminated.

Both seemed stunned by the news and bid an emotional goodbye to the ballroom.

Lachey performed well all season, but she and partner Maks Chmerkovskiy were dogged by controversy after Radar Online had reported that the two weren't getting along due to a personality clash. The rumors flew after Maks missed one week of dancing with Lachey, citing a "personal issue" for not making the live show.

The two both denied feuding and they appeared to put the issue behind them—but on Monday, their run on "DWTS" was over, as was Bella's with pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Before Vanessa was eliminated, viewers saw her recalling losing her skirt in a wardrobe malfunction on last week's show. In rehearsal, Vanessa told the cameras about husband Nick, the father of her three kids, who left last Monday, "Mama's got a mirror ball [trophy] to get, so he can be Mr. Mom." But Vanessa's trophy quest ended abruptly.

Former football player Terrell Owens told Fox News backstage that Vanessa "has a lot of personality. You can see it when she dances. You saw the passion when she got eliminated. I hate to see people go through that, especially knowing the hard work [they] put into it."

During the Halloween show, the stars had to perform both an individual and a team dance.

Former "Malcom in the Middle" actor Frankie Muniz got the night's perfect score of 60 for the two dances as his contemporary dance with Witney Carson won raves as did his "Team Phantom of the Ballroom" number.

Backstage, Muniz told reporters, after getting a bad score during last week's movie-themed night, "I feel like I've been motivated every week. I didn't want to go out on that note….I'm working hard."

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and Paralympian Victoria Arlen both received 57 cumulative scores.

Arlen said afterwards with partner Val Chmerkovskiy that the fright-themed night was fun but, "We were definitely shocked by the double elimination. To have it be a surprise like that was definitely tough."

Val laughed that on the "DWTS" producers' part, "That was some really slick, ruthless sh*t."

"Hamilton" star Jordan Fisher played a werewolf with Lindsay Arnold and received 54 total points.

Although a prop door went awry for Arnold, judges loved the individual routine with Bruno Tonioli declaring it "the biggest, baddest Paso [Doble] ever, insanely good!"

Fisher told reporters it was tough learning two dances in one week, especially because, "This is arguably one of the most competitive seasons of the show."

Violinist Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas dazzled in a Paso Doble despite her hurting her rib in rehearsal and dancing through pain. They earned 51 total points—27 individually plus 24 as part of "Team Monster Mash."

Owens and pro Cheryl Burke did a Steve Urkel vampire style Paso Doble to "Super Freak" and earned a total of 49 out of 60.

Next week will feature trios' dances with former "DWTS" winners coming back. Laurie Hernandez will dance with Arlen and Val, while Alfonso Ribeiro teams up with Muniz and Carson and former ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi joins Stirling and Ballas.