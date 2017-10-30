Rose McGowan facing arrest warrant for alleged drug possession

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for actress Rose McGowan for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance on a flight earlier this year, police said.

McGowan, who has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, faces a felony charge after police said an investigation revealed that her personal belongings left behind on a United flight back in January tested positive for narcotics.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on Feb. 1.

McGowan claimed Monday in a tweet that the warrant was an attempt to “silence” her.

Police said they've attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court. The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

McGowan tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW." The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.