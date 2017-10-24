Shawn Johnson reveals she had miscarriage, thanks fans for support

Gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband on Monday thanked their fans for their support after the Olympic gold medalist revealed over the weekend she suffered a miscarriage.

Johnson shared the news in a video post with her husband, Andrew East, whom she married in April 2016. She said she was sharing the story because she felt like many “people go through this.”

"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life," Johnson wrote in the caption of the video. "My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."

In a video montage, Johnson shows the two positive pregnancy tests.

"We're going to have a baby. I definitely wasn't planning this but it's really, really exciting. How am I gonna tell Andrew? He's going to be a daddy,” Johnson said as tears of joy streamed down her face.

East said in the video he was “excited” to be a dad and the couple were later seen in the car heading to the doctor. But she soon experienced stomach pains and an ultrasound showed she had a miscarriage. Johnson was six weeks pregnant.

“So, it’s been a rollercoaster of a few days. We just got back from the doctor and I’m no longer pregnant. Somehow I lost the pregnancy already,” Johnson said. “It’ sucks. It’s definitely not fun.”

Johnson then said “everything happens for a reason” and added: "We believe God's got a bigger plan for us. All we can do is be positive otherwise we just sink into a hole."

They released a follow-up video thanking fans for the “outpouring of support.”

“We never posted anything that raw and real before and it truly meant a lot to us," Johnson said. "The outpouring of support that has come from us posting that video we could never imagine. Thousands and thousands of you have shared stories of miscarriages and it's just crazy to see how much it's been supported. We love you guys for it."