NBC's 'Will & Grace' features VP Mike Pence poster at mock gay conversion camp

NBC’s “Will & Grace” took another shot at conservatives on Thursday night, using exaggerated stereotypes to portray the right as homophobic with not-so-subtle jabs at Vice President Mike Pence.

Sean Hayes’ character, Jack, explained to Eric McCormack’s Will that he lost touch with his son because, "He moved to Texas, married someone super conservative, and he didn't even invite me to his wedding.”

Upon realizing that he has a grandson in Texas, Will encouraged Jack to bond with him but Sean Hayes’ character didn’t exactly love the idea.

"How am I supposed to connect with a kid from Texas? I can't fish or hunt or tell a woman what to do with her fetus,” he replied.

However, it turns out that Jack might have something in common with his grandson after all, as he is suspected to be gay. He is sent to a mock gay conversion camp called “Straighten Arrow,” where they plan to "pray away the gay," complete with a poster of Vice President Pence.

The Media Research Center’s TV reporter Amelia Hamilton wrote that while conversion therapy is often tied to Pence, "the accusations have just never stuck, except in liberals' minds."

“Anything to keep pushing an oft-debunked myth, I suppose, right?” Hamilton wrote. "Debunked myths, conservative stereotypes, and overwrought situations? It looks like ‘Will & Grace’ knows they're not going to win anybody over by being honest."

Last month, the premiere episode of NBC’s reincarnated “Will & Grace” was essentially a 30-minute anti-Trump infomercial. It referred to First Lady Melania Trump as a “hostage,” portrayed Midwesterners as people who didn’t eat vegetables until Michelle Obama came along and featured Debra Messing’s character, Grace, complaining about the results of last year’s presidential election. People magazine even published a list of all the times the show ripped Trump.

While “Will & Grace” continues to mock conservatives, the creators of the show have actually admitted that they don’t see eye to eye with the man who has turned CNN into a left-leaning network. Creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick told The Hollywood Reporter they only agreed to a reunion because former NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker isn’t involved anymore, as he is now the president of the liberal CNN.