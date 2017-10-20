Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares photo after finishing second round of chemo

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a photo on Instagram Thursday announcing she had finished her second round of chemotherapy.

The Emmy Award-winning actress revealed last month she had breast cancer in a heartfelt Twitter post.

Dreyfus, 56, shared the quirky photo of her wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses and a drawn mustache. The caption of the photo read: “Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f--king around here. ‘I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR.”

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS REVEALS SHE HAS BREAST CANCER

The “Seinfeld” actress concluded by thanking her “Veep” co-stars Tony Hale, Timothy Simons and singer Katy Perry for their “hilarious and loving inspiration.”

The photo was the first the actress has posted since announcing her breast cancer diagnosis on social media.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

HBO’S ‘VEEP’ TO END AFTER SEASON 7

"Veep" recently announced that the upcoming seventh season of the HBO show would be its last. The actress recently took home the Emmy for Best Actress for her role in "Veep." She received her cancer diagnosis one day after the Emmys.

HBO told Fox News the last season of the hit show would adjust the production if needed for Dreyfus.

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress has two children with actor and writer Brad Hall.