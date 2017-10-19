Lindsay Lohan says 'most women in America' didn't care about her abuse claims

Lindsay Lohan is speaking out in the wake of the dozens of accusations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein and the now-viral #MeToo social media campaign.

Using an image of herself in “The Parent Trap,” Lohan opened up about her experience with abuse, which allegedly took place with ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov, and claimed no one “cared” about how she was being treated.

“Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my exfiancé… when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me,” she wrote in the caption, per the Daily Mail. “You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone.”

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

She continued, “#BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes its toll#womensrights.”

However, shortly after she posted the photo, Lohan edited the caption to remove any mention of abuse.

“Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment #strongwoman #BESTRONG #karma will always takes its toll #womensrights,” the updated caption now reads.

Lohan’s statement comes after she posted a video on Instagram defending Weinstein.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan,” she said. “I’m in Dubai, I’m home, and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

The 26-second clip then shifts to black and white, adding a halo-clad smiley with “Harvey” written above it in red.

“I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband,” Lohan continued.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.