Joanna Krupa slams 'lazy' people for not exercising daily: 'There is absolutely no excuse'

Joanna Krupa says "there is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age."

Joanna Krupa says "there is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age."

Joanna Krupa is proud of her bikini body and doesn’t seem to understand why others can’t join the fitness bandwagon also.

The 38-year-old Polish model and former Playboy pinup is on the cover of Be Active, which she proudly unveiled on Instagram Monday, along with a special message.

“There is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age!” wrote the “Real Housewives of Miami” star. “Motivation and drive is the key.”

Krupa went on to reveal she maintains a strict diet daily and works out between 2-5 times a week, no matter what her schedule looks like.

There is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age! Motivation and drive is the key. Over the years during my career I heard so many comments ... " she probably starves herself etc" I have always eaten anything I wanted. I maintain a diet of 2000 calories a day no matter if I workout that day or not. I make sure to workout 2-5 times a week depending on my schedule . I don't get lazy even when tired after work or on a vacation ....I find time to be active. It's called being ambitious and dedicated. It's a choice. For those that don't follow that please don't judge those that choose to be fit. #joannakrupa for #beactive by @chodakowskaewa hair @ewa_pieczarka makeup @malgorzata_urbanska_mua . If u love yourself you will find the determination within yourself to get off the sofa and make a change in your life and not judge others that do.

“I don’t get lazy even when tired after work or on a vacation,” she explained. “I find time to be active. It’s called being ambitious and dedicated. It’s a choice. For those that don’t follow that please don’t judge those that choose to be fit.”

Krupa also fired back at critics who’ve reportedly claimed she starves herself over the years to stay in camera-ready shape at all times.

“I have always eaten anything I wanted,” boasted Krupa.

Krupa previously stirred headlines back in July when she opened up to In Touch magazine about her painful divorce from Romain Zago.

Krupa told the publication she was “caught off guard” when her husband of nearly four years asked for a divorce mid-December of 2016. The couple jointly filed for divorce July 10, 2017 according to TMZ.

“I spent many nights crying,” Krupa admitted at the time. “It was the worst Christmas imaginable. I felt like my life had been turned upside down, and I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I cried. I couldn’t eat. I probably lost about seven pounds.”