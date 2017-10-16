Gerard Butler reportedly rushed to hospital after motorcycle accident

Gerard Butler is reportedly in recovery after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

Butler was riding his motorcycle when a car cut him off, causing him to crash, TMZ reported Monday.

Someone called paramedics, who took the 47-year-old Scottish actor to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. The “Geostorm” star didn’t break any bones and walked away with cuts and bruises.

Reps for Butler didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

