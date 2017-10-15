'Saturday Night Live' addresses Weinstein allegations after reportedly cutting jokes last week

“Saturday Night Live” finally addressed the allegations against Harvey Weinstein after reportedly cutting jokes about the disgraced Hollywood mogul from last week’s episode.

The episode, which was hosted by “The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani, took digs at Weinstein during its “Weekend Update” segment where cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che didn’t seem to hold anything back. As previously reported, the powerful producer behind Miramax and The Weinstein Company, recently took off to a rehab center in Arizona after numerous women came forward to bring allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him.

“He doesn’t need sex rehab,” Jost began. “He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars and it’s a prison.”

Che turned things up to eleven while explaining the difficult situation the story puts comedians in.

“This is a tough spot for a comedian because it’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this,” he said, gesturing to an image of Weinstein. “I mean, he looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair.”

Elsewhere in the show, it featured a sketch in which cast member Aidy Bryant moderated a panel of female actresses including Viola Davis, played by Leslie Jones, Marion Cotillard, played by Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon’s fictional character Debette Goldry. Naturally, the segment was rife with jokes about Weinstein. However, the jokes come a week after the show could have initially made jokes about the scandal, prompting many, including Donald Trump Jr., to ask, “Why?”

As previously reported, The New York Times cited an unnamed source at NBC that claimed there were originally jokes about Weinstein in last week’s broadcast, but they were cut at the last minute after falling flat with the audience. Lorne Michaels, the man behind the show’s longevity told The Daily Mail at the time that he didn’t go after Weinstein because he’s a fellow New Yorker.