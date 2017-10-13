Linkin Park releases 'Carpool Karaoke' with late Bennington

Linkin Park has released their episode of "Carpool Karaoke," which the band filmed just six days before lead singer Chester Bennington committed suicide.

The episode, which was filmed in July, was posted in its entirety on the band's official Facebook page.

The 23-minute video shows Bennington seemingly in good spirits throughout the episode. He is shown behind the wheel teaching episode host Ken Jeong how to sing in Bennington's signature scream. Bennington's bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn are also featured, performing some of the band's hits karaoke-style, including "Numb" and "In the End."

The episode begins with a message stating that its release has the blessing of Bennington's family and is dedicated to his memory.

Bennington hanged himself at his California home on July 20.

