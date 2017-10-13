Expand / Collapse search
Lin Manuel-Miranda, playwright beg to be let out of Weinstein Company contracts

Lin-Manuel Miranda has asked to be released from his contract with The Weinstein Company.

The fallout from the developing Harvey Weinstein sex scandal took a new turn today, with the filmmakers behind an upcoming Weinstein-produced movie publicly demanding to be released from their contract.

"Hamilton" star and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes, have both called on The Weinstein Company to cancel the planned big screen adaptation of their Tony Award-winning musical "In the Heights" and take it to another studio.

Hudes made the plea via social media, with Miranda tweeting that his colleague “speaks for us both.”

“As a woman, I can no longer do business with the Weinstein Company,” Hudes wrote.

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends amfAR's New York Gala honoring Harvey Weinstein in New York. Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from his own company after The New York Times released a report alleging decades of sexual harassment against women, including employees and actress Ashley Judd. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

“Unfortunately, my musical 'In the Heights' is tied up in the company. 'In the Heights' is part of my heart and soul. I created it with respect, community and solidarity. I hope The Weinstein Co. has enough grace, in the wake of these revelations, to respect my stand as a woman, and to allow us to extricate In the Heights from them. In the Heights deserves a fresh start in a studio where I’ll feel safe [as will my actors and collaborators],” she continued.

