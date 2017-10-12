Expand / Collapse search
Illness

Breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate reveals she recently had ovaries removed

Cast member Christina Applegate poses at the premiere of "Bad Moms" in Los Angeles, California U.S., July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTSJTQR

After undergoing a double mastectomy in 2008, breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate has preventively had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

“Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed,” the actress, 45, told Today.com in an interview posted Wednesday. “My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that.”

Applegate previously tested positive for the BRCA1 gene, a mutation that greatly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

“That’s how I’ve taken control of everything,” she said of the recent surgeries. “It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table.”

“Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus,” she joked.

Looking to the future, the star is thinking about her 6-year-old daughter Sadie’s health.

“The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high,” she said. “I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down. I’m doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she’ll have to start getting tested.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.