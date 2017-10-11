Cooking with 'Friends': Valerie Bertinelli's Bacon-Caramel Scuffins

BACON-CARAMEL SCUFFINS WITH CARAMEL CLOTTED CREAM

As seen in "Valerie's Home Cooking"

Ingredients:

6 Bacon slices

1½ c. al l-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ c. unsalted butter, softened

½ c. packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

½ tsp. vanilla

½ c. half-and-half

¼ c. jarred caramel sauce

½ c. jarred clotted cream

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 24-cup miniature muffin pan.

Arrange the bacon in a single layer on a wire rack, and place on an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake until very crisp and brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes; finely chop. Leave the oven on 350°F.

Meanwhile, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl.

Beat the butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat until well combined. Drizzle in the half-and-half, and beat at medium-low speed until mostly combined (the mixture will look broken and curdled). Add the flour mixture, and beat just until smooth. Stir in the chopped bacon.

Pour the batter evenly into the prepared muffin cups. Moisten your fingers with water, and smooth the surface of the batter in each cup. Using your finger or a small measuring spoon, make a small divot in the center of each, and spoon Â¼ teaspoon of the caramel sauce into each divot. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center of the scuffin comes out clean, about 15 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove the scuffins from the pan, and cool completely on the rack.

While the scuffins bake, stir together the clotted cream and remaining 2 tablespoons of caramel sauce. Serve the scuffins with the clotted cream.