Harvey Weinstein reportedly leaving the country for rehab

After being fired from his own company and losing his wife of 10 years, Harvey Weinstein is reportedly getting out of the country. New reports indicate the Hollywood mogul is heading far away to enter rehab.

According to TMZ, the star is boarding a private jet on Tuesday night for a rehab center somewhere in Europe. He will reportedly enter a live-in facility that will help treat him and teach him to deal with both sex and his other behavioral issues. Despite the cavalcade of negative press surrounding him after numerous women came forward to claim sexual harassment and abuse from him throughout his many years in showbusiness, he allegedly still hopes rehab will allow him to make a comeback at a later date.

The news comes just hours after Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced that she is leaving her husband amid the sexual misconduct allegations that were exposed by different reports from both the New York Times and The New Yorker earlier this week.

It’s unclear at this time specifically where Weinstein is reportedly headed.