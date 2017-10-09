Expand / Collapse search
'American Horror Story: Cult' edits upcoming gun violence scene after Las Vegas shooting

Associated Press
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT -- Pictured: Evan Peters as Kai Anderson. CR: Frank Ockenfels/FX

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT -- Pictured: Evan Peters as Kai Anderson. CR: Frank Ockenfels/FX  (Copyright 2017, FX Networks. All rights reserved.)

FX network is making what it calls "substantial edits" to tone down the gun violence in a scene set to air during Tuesday's episode of "American Horror Story."

The network said Monday it would substitute the edited version of that opening sequence "in light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas."

The scene, filmed two months ago, portrays an occurrence of gun violence that, in the network's words, "has sadly become all too common in our country." FX said some viewers might have found it traumatic.

While only the edited version will air on the linear channel, FX said the unedited version will be available through its on-demand platforms.

Now in its seventh season, "American Horror Story" regularly lives up to its name with ghoulish and violent displays.