11 Hollywood 'good girls' who were actually quite naughty

She was just a blue-eyed beauty with a sugar-sweet smile when she scored her first big role in “National Velvet” at the age of 12, but by 16 Liz was wowing viewers with her powerful sensuality. And as her roles got hotter, so did her off-screen romances. The bombshell had seven different husbands, two of whom were married when she came into the picture—one to Debbie Reynolds, her best friend.