Kate Winslet, 'Titanic' director James Cameron to reunite for 'Avatar' sequels

Kate Winslet will star in James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar” sequels, reuniting with the director 20 years after they collaborated on the Academy Award-winning film “Titanic.”

Winslet will play a character named Ronal in the fantasy/science fiction films. Cameron has announced his 2009 film will have four sequels, but it is not clear how many films Winslet will be a part of.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on 'Titanic,' which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron said, according to Deadline Hollywood. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Cameron and Winslet worked together on the 1997 epic film “Titanic.” The movie was the highest-grossing film of all time until “Avatar” surpassed it. Winslet was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Rose DeWitt Bukater in the film but lost to Helen Hunt. She won the coveted award in 2009 for “The Reader” after being nominated five times previously.

The “Avatar” sequel will also star Zoe Saldana, CCH Pounder, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, who all acted in the first film, Variety reported. The first sequel is slated to premiere in Dec. 2020 then another in Dec. 2021. The other two are scheduled to premiere in Dec. 2024 and Dec. 2025.