Celine Dion donates concert proceeds to Las Vegas shooting victims

Celine Dion announced she would donate the proceeds from her concert Tuesday to the victims of Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas.

Dion, 49, performed to a jam-packed crowd at The Colosseum at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace where she gave an emotional tribute to the hundreds of people affected by Sunday’s tragedy, E! News reported.

"On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls and so many are still suffering, but tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss," Dion told the crowd.

"We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need."

On Sunday, Stephen Paddock, 62, opened fire on a crowd of people attending a country music festival. At least 58 people died and nearly 530 others were injured in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Grammy Award-winning singer also had the stadium’s screen adorned with a “#VegasStrong” sign.

Dion’s representative told Us Weekly Monday that the Canadian crooner would continue her performances following the massacre.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer has had a residency in Las Vegas since 2011 and has signed a contract to remain at Caesars until 2019, the Las Vegas Sun reported.