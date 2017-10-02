Lil Wayne refused to go through security at South Carolina show, skipped concert

Lil Wayne refused to go through security at Saturday's 2nd Annual Fall Ball 2017, causing him to skip the concert and not perform as advertised.



A statement Sunday by managers of the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia says Lil Wayne refused to enter the building when security workers sought to apply “the venue’s standard safety procedures.” The arena’s management says it wasn’t willing to make an exception for the rapper “and jeopardize safety.”

Initially the show's promoters indicated refunds would be offered to fans but the promoters changed their tune.

Ben Hated, LLC and Victory Promotions said they decided not to issue refunds as Lil Wayne wasn't the event's headliner. Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Tory Lanes performed as scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

