Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hip Hop Rap

Lil Wayne refused to go through security at South Carolina show, skipped concert

Fox News
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013 file photo, recording artist Lil Wayne meets fans and celebrates his contemporary street wear apparel brand TRUKFIT at his hometown Macy's, in New Orleans. The multiplatinum rapper was hospitalized on Friday night, March 15, 2013, and reps confirmed he was "recovering." A person close to the superstar rapper's camp who asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter confirmed to The Associated Press that Lil Wayne had a seizure. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013 file photo, recording artist Lil Wayne meets fans and celebrates his contemporary street wear apparel brand TRUKFIT at his hometown Macy's, in New Orleans. The multiplatinum rapper was hospitalized on Friday night, March 15, 2013, and reps confirmed he was "recovering." A person close to the superstar rapper's camp who asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter confirmed to The Associated Press that Lil Wayne had a seizure. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)  (AP/Invision)

Lil Wayne refused to go through security at Saturday's 2nd Annual Fall Ball 2017, causing him to skip the concert and not perform as advertised.

A statement Sunday by managers of the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia says Lil Wayne refused to enter the building when security workers sought to apply “the venue’s standard safety procedures.” The arena’s management says it wasn’t willing to make an exception for the rapper “and jeopardize safety.”

Initially the show's promoters indicated refunds would be offered to fans but the promoters changed their tune.

Ben Hated, LLC and Victory Promotions said they decided not to issue refunds as Lil Wayne wasn't the event's headliner. Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Tory Lanes performed as scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

 