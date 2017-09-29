Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Political

Tom Cruise's new movie cuts scene with Bill Clinton getting a lap dance

Fox News
close
'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' now yours to own

Bring Tom Cruise home

'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' now yours to own

Tom Cruise's new film, "American Made," cut out a salacious scene with an actor portraying a young Bill Clinton. The scene showed the Clinton character getting a lap dance at an Arkansas strip club.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made by a producer and financier for Cross Creek Pictures who did not want the movie to take on a political tone.

The film is based on a conspiracy theory that Clinton and George H.W. Bush were involved with a major cocaine, money laundering and illegal weapons plan based out of Mena, Arkansas.

Former President Bill Clinton pauses while speaking at a Brookings Institution forum to discuss the book "Yitzhak Rabin: Soldier, Leader, Statesman" in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2017.

Former President Bill Clinton pauses while speaking at a Brookings Institution forum to discuss the book "Yitzhak Rabin: Soldier, Leader, Statesman" in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2017.  (Reuters)

The industry publication reported that Cruise's character, Barry Seal, is based on a real-life person who was an American pilot who became a cocaine smuggler.

"American Made" makes its theater debut on Friday.

 

 