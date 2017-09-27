Rapper, Young Dolph, in critical condition after shooting outside a Hollywood hotel

A Tennessee rapper is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot outside hotel in Hollywood, only six months after surviving another attack in North Carolina.

Young Dolph, 32, got into a physical outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel after being confronted by three men, officials say. One of the men took out a gun and shot the hip hop artist multiple times.

Two of the men ran off, while the third suspect took off in a gold Cadillac Escalade, the Los Angeles Times reported. The vehicle was later found abandon with no weapons.

One man was later taken in for question but it remains unclear if he was one of the three individuals seen outside the hotel.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting is related to a rivalry with another artist.

In February, Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was in his SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina when the vehicle came under gunfire. Three people were arrested in May in connection with the shooting.

Dolph released an album in April titled, "Bulletproof" that referenced the shooting in Charlotte and ranked number 36 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

