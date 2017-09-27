Paula Deen's Chicken, Sausage and Okra Gumbo

CHICKEN, SAUSAGE AND OKRA GUMBO

As seen in "At the Southern Table with Paula Deen"

Ingredients:

¾ c. plus 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite- size pieces

¾ lb. smoked Andouille sausage, sliced ¼” thick

1 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. chopped onion

1 c. chopped celery

1 c. chopped green bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 (32-oz.) cartons chicken broth

1 (15-oz.) package frozen chopped okra

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. hot sauce

¾ tsp. dried thyme

½ tsp. ground black pepper

Hot cooked rice

Chopped green onion (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a large Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Cook chicken and sausage in batches, stirring frequently, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove from pot, and let drain on paper towels.

Add remaining ¾ cup oil to pot, and heat over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until smooth; cook, whisking frequently, until mixture is chocolate colored, 30 to 40 minutes.

Stir in onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are just tender, about 15 minutes. Gradually stir in broth until well combined. Stir in chicken, sausage, okra, bay leaves, Worcestershire, hot sauce, thyme, and pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 2½ to 3 hours.

Discard bay leaves. Serve with rice. Garnish with green onion, if desired.

