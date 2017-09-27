Hugh Hefner dead: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton remember Playboy founder

A slew of celebrities took to social media to remember Hugh Hefner, the Playboy magazine founder and cultural icon, who died Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. He was 91.

Among those who shared their thoughts about Hefner's death were friends-turned-rivals Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton. Kardashian, who once posed for the magazine, revealed Hefner's death had brought them together.

Other famous faces like Larry King and Carmen Electra shared their thoughts on Hefner, who was an icon for the sexual revolution of the 1960s.