Late Jerry Lewis snubbed children he had with 1st wife Patti Palmer from will

The late comedian Jerry Lewis reportedly snubbed the six sons he had with first wife, Patti Palmer, be leaving them out of his last will and testament.

The actor disinherited all the children he had with Palmer, to whom he was wed to from 1944 to 1980, The Blast reported. The famed comedian died on Aug. 20 at age 91 in Las Vegas of heart disease.

“I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder,” the will, which Lewis conducted in 2012, stated, according to the celebrity news website.

In 2009, Lewis’ son with Palmer, Joseph Christopher Lewis, died of a drug overdose.

The comic’s estate will be given to SanDee Pitnick, his widow, and second in line to inherit is Danielle, 25, the couple’s adopted daughter. Pitnick and Lewis were married in 1983 and adopted Danielle in 1992.

It was not immediately clear why the older children were not included in Lewis' will.