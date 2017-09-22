Expand / Collapse search
Khloe explains sister Kim Kardashian's 'ugly cry face': 'That's not just Botox'

By Christine Burroni, New York Post
Not even Khloé Kardashian can explain one infamous “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” scene.

In Season 2’s scene-turned-viral meme of Kim‘s “ugly crying” face, Khloé, 33, told the “Steve Harvey Show” on Thursday she wishes she could blame her sister’s comical expression on Botox.

“God, I wish I could blame it on the Botox, but I can’t,” she said. “That’s not just Botox, that’s how she cries.”

But in true younger sister fashion, Khloé said Kim deserves the infinite flack she’s gotten over the years from her now-famous sob.

“She’s so pretty, it serves her right to look that ugly crying,” Khloé said.

Scott Disick, who appeared alongside Khloé, joked that Kim’s learned her lesson and “she hasn’t cried since.”

The reality TV family will be celebrating the show’s 10-year anniversary with a special on E! airing Sunday, Sept. 24.

