'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa on beating cancer: 'It was the lowest point of my life'

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about his battle with cancer in hopes it will inspire others.

The “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo from “one of the absolute lowest points of my life.”

Back in February, the 36-year-old told “Good Morning America” he was diagnosed with testicular cancer around the same time he had thyroid cancer in 2013.

“Getting the thyroid cancer was hard enough, and then a few weeks later, learning I had testicular cancer, I literally thought I was gonna die,” said the father of two. “I just didn’t want to come out with it. It was more of a personal thing.”

El Moussa revealed both cancers are in remission. He is now encouraging fans to get checked by their doctors by sharing his horrifying experience.

“For me, the main reason I’m coming out is to create awareness,” he explained. “I know that when I came out with thyroid cancer, a lot of people found out they also had thyroid cancer. So, I feel it’s something I had to do.”