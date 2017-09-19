Expand / Collapse search
Lena Dunham on appearing on worst-dressed lists: 'That stuff gives me pleasure'

Fox News
Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in New York.

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in New York.  (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Tracy Anderson/AP Images)

"Girls" creator Lena Dunham said she does not mind showing up on worst-dressed lists and wears what gives her the most confidence.

Dunham told E! News that she was aware of appearing on multiple worst-dressed lists but said her fashion choices are made by what makes her feel “most like yourself.”

"We want to be strong and ready to go...think about what is going to make you feel the most confident and like yourself,” Dunham said.

"I even like ending up on that ‘Good People, Bad Clothes' page or whatever it's called...that stuff gives me pleasure,” Dunham told E! News.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTS14PP9

Lena Dunham arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in 2017.  (Reuters)

Dunham said she regretted a few past red carpet choices.

"There are a few pictures of me in, like, a weird shift dress and a blowout from early on where I'm like, ‘I'm not hosting a morning television show!' but I thought there was some [image] that you had to fit into," she said. "Now I understand that it doesn't matter."