'7 Lessons from Heaven' by Dr. Mary Neal

FROM THE PUBLISHER: Dr. Mary Neal's unforgettable account of a 1999 kayaking accident that took her life, and what happened next, has riveted more than a million readers. But something happened as she shared her story in the years since. Not only did Neal realize she had more to tell, she discovered she had yet to answer the biggest question of all: How does knowing heaven is real change our lives on Earth?

"I have never finished speaking at a venue, including corporate settings, without people wanting to know more," says Dr. Neal. In 7 Lessons From Heaven, Neal takes readers deeper into her experience, which includes encounters with angels, a journey to a "city of light," and what it was like to meet Jesus face-to-face. Even more, Neal shares how she was sent back with the absolute knowledge that the God we hope for--the one who knows us, loves each of us as though we are the only one, and wants us to experience joy in our daily life--is real and present. She offers practical insights and inspiration for how each of us can experience this God every day and begin living without regret, worry, anxiety, or fear.