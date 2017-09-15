entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Faith

Kathie Lee Gifford 'open to anything the Lord has for me' in the love department

New York Post
Spirited Debate: 'Today Show' host Kathie Lee Gifford and 'Come to the Garden' author Jennifer Wilder Morgan discuss their joint Fathom Events show, faith, healing and advice for Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan

 

Two years after the death of her husband, NFL legend Frank GiffordKathie Lee Gifford is open to dating again.

In an interview for Prevention magazine’s “Love Your Age” issue, which was conducted before the recent passing of her mother, the 64-year-old TV personality said, “My mother asked me that just the other day. She said, ‘Would you be open to love again?’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m open to anything the Lord has for me at this point in my life.'”

Kathie Lee was married to Frank Gifford for 29 years before he passed away in 2015 at the age of 84.

 

Related Image

Kathie Lee and Frank Gifford are shown in 1992. Expand / Collapse

Kathie Lee and Frank Gifford are shown in 1992.  (AP)

Kathie Lee relied on her faith to get her through difficult times following Frank’s death.

 

Related Image

et use only kathie lee gifford getty Expand / Collapse

“For other people grieving the loss of a loved one, I would tell them it’s impossible to do it on your own. You need to immerse yourself in the word of God,” she wrote on Today.com in 2016.

The “Today” show host is currently mourning the loss of her mother, Joan Epstein, who passed away in her sleep on Tuesday.

“Just like Frank, I believe she saw Jesus and Jesus took her breath away,” she said.

This article orgiinally appeared in the New York Post.

AROUND THE WEB